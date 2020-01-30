POSSIBILITIES SURROUNDING SPREAD OF VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.01.30 (15:14) 수정 2020.01.30 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



Foreign media sources say the spokesperson of the World Health Organization also mentioned the possibility of the novel coronavirus being spread by asymptomatic people as well. The possibility was first raised by Chinese health authorities. However, Korea's health authorities have directly checked with the WHO and are warning against exaggeration.



[Pkg]



A World Health Organization spokesperson said in his interview with Voice of America that the novel coronavirus could be transmitted during the incubation period. The possibility of the virus being spread by asymptomatic people can shake the entire quarantine system, which so far has detected suspicious cases based solely on people's history of traveling to China and the presence of symptoms such as fever and respiratory problems. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against exaggeration, saying the WHO spokesperson simply mentioned the possibility in one of his interviews.



[Soundbite] PARK HYE-KYUNG(KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION) : "We have confirmed that the spokesperson's remarks did not mean that asymptomatic people were contagious. As far as we know, he said there was no exact evidence to ascertain that."



The medical community says the coronavirus can be transmitted through droplets only after an infected person develops fever or cough after the virus has been sufficiently recreated during the incubation period. However, the virus reaches its peak within the body right before a fever appears. Measles and influenza have been found to be contagious during this stage even when there are no symptoms.



[Soundbite] KIM WOO-JOO(PROF., KOREA UNIVERSITY GURO HOSPITAL) : "The virus is very unlikely to be transmitted during the incubation period. We don't think of it as a risk factor. But the Chinese health authorities and the WHO must present clear evidence regarding asymptomatic transmission to minimize confusion in terms of quarantine."



Epidemiological evidence is needed to prove that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted by asymptomatic patients as well.

