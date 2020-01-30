기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

RE-USING BY-PRODUCTS AS COMPOST
입력 2020.01.30 (15:19) 수정 2020.01.30 (16:54) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
RE-USING BY-PRODUCTS AS COMPOST
동영상영역 끝
CULTURAL INSIGHT 다음기사 CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

About 14 percent of wildfires in Korea are caused by the burning of by-products in rice fields. The government has enacted a new law to re-use by-products as compost.

[Pkg]

A mountain in Gyeryongsan National Park is engulfed in flames. Some 200 local residents were evacuated because of the fire, which apparently started in a nearby rice paddy.

[Soundbite] CHANG SOO-CHAN(VILLAGE CHIEF) : "We confirmed that the blaze started at a rice paddy. Someone set a fire, which was apparently spread by the wind."

According to the Korea Forest Service, incineration at rice paddies causes 14 percent of wildfires in the nation. Authorities have enacted a new regulation to re-use by-products produced at farms nationwide as compost. Starting this year, the Rural Development Administration began to provide 1200 electric grinders free of charge to grind by-products into compost.

[Soundbite] LEE SANG-YEOL(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "I used to burn it all. I had no idea it could be used as fertilizer. But now I have a grinder and can produce it into compost."

Burning weeds in rice paddies destroys 89 percent of useful insects and only 11 percent of harmful ones. In other words, there is more harm than good.

[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-KYU(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "The risk of wildfires is very high. Secondly, it's harmful for crops. It kills too many useful insects."

The Rural Development Administration stresses that grinding by-products into compost will help not only prevent wildfires but reduce air pollution as well, as incineration at rice fields is a major culprit of microdust in rural areas.
  • RE-USING BY-PRODUCTS AS COMPOST
    • 입력 2020.01.30 (15:19)
    • 수정 2020.01.30 (16:54)
    News Today
RE-USING BY-PRODUCTS AS COMPOST
[Anchor Lead]

About 14 percent of wildfires in Korea are caused by the burning of by-products in rice fields. The government has enacted a new law to re-use by-products as compost.

[Pkg]

A mountain in Gyeryongsan National Park is engulfed in flames. Some 200 local residents were evacuated because of the fire, which apparently started in a nearby rice paddy.

[Soundbite] CHANG SOO-CHAN(VILLAGE CHIEF) : "We confirmed that the blaze started at a rice paddy. Someone set a fire, which was apparently spread by the wind."

According to the Korea Forest Service, incineration at rice paddies causes 14 percent of wildfires in the nation. Authorities have enacted a new regulation to re-use by-products produced at farms nationwide as compost. Starting this year, the Rural Development Administration began to provide 1200 electric grinders free of charge to grind by-products into compost.

[Soundbite] LEE SANG-YEOL(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "I used to burn it all. I had no idea it could be used as fertilizer. But now I have a grinder and can produce it into compost."

Burning weeds in rice paddies destroys 89 percent of useful insects and only 11 percent of harmful ones. In other words, there is more harm than good.

[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-KYU(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "The risk of wildfires is very high. Secondly, it's harmful for crops. It kills too many useful insects."

The Rural Development Administration stresses that grinding by-products into compost will help not only prevent wildfires but reduce air pollution as well, as incineration at rice fields is a major culprit of microdust in rural areas.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.