CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.01.30 (15:21) 수정 2020.01.30 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we bring you the news of PSY setting another new record, and K-POP boy group NCT 127 making a comeback. Psy who sparted the worldwide K-POP trend with his one and only "Gangnam Style" has set another record on Youtube. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



"Gangnam Style" sparked the worldwide K-pop trend. Psy's global hit recently set another record. The music video released in July, 2012 surpassed 3.5 billion views on YouTube. A record number for K-pop music videos and the fifth highest in the world. Featuring a horse riding dance and comical scenes, this clip garnered more than 500 billion views in just 100 days after being uploaded. It continues to up the ante, even after making YouTube increase the ceiling of its view count system from 2.1 billion to ten quadrillion in 2015. NCT 127 saw their popularity rise in the U.S. And now they are making a comeback at home with a new album. The group's management agency announced March 6th as the release date of its second regular album and presented a video of the members singing "Dreams Come True" from their new album. NCT 127's new album comes 17 months after their maiden one, released in October 2018. This album marks the return of Jungwoo, who had to take time away from the team, due to health issues. The K-pop group's mini album rose to 11th place on the Billboard main album chart last year. NCT 127 fans are hoping the new album would receive similar global appreciation.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2020.01.30 (15:21) 수정 2020.01.30 (16:54) News Today

