S. KOREAN WUHAN EVACUEES ARRIVE IN KOREA
입력 2020.01.31 (15:20) 수정 2020.01.31 (17:13) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A government chartered plane carrying 368 South Koreans evacuating from Wuhan, and its surrounding areas arrived at Gimpo International Airport at around 8 a.m. Friday. 18 out of 368 South Koreans showed symptoms that could be related to the new coronavirus, and have been put under quarantine at designated National Medical Centers as of their time of arrival. Others with no symptoms were taken to two quarantine facilities in the central Chungcheong region.
[Anchor Lead]

