[Anchor Lead]



The government has reiterated a stern response to skyrocketing prices of face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Field inspections will begin Friday. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the inspections will be conducted by a joint task force comprising the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the Fair Trade Commission, the National Tax Service and local authorities.

Seoul City has surveyed one thousand women living in Seoul aged 30 to 45, who have experienced a discontinuation in their careers but now have jobs. Three out of ten respondents said they are planning to quit their current jobs within a year. As for the reasons, 16% cited dim future prospects while another 15.7 percent blamed poor working conditions.

