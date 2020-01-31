ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.01.31 (15:32) 수정 2020.01.31 (17:13)

[Anchor Lead]



On Today's TADA Korea, we talk about ZICO's "any song" creating a buzz online, and girlgroup I-DLE starting their world tour. ZICO's recently released "any song" has created anonline craze, and the trend doesn't seem to stop. Let's check it out on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Play any song any way. Anything that's exciting. Dance anyway you want."



"Any Song", Zico's new single, has become an instant hit upon its release in mid-January for its cheerful lyrics and easy-to-follow choreography. It even ranked fourth in the Billboard world digital song sales chart. A Billboard columnist said the song's explosive popularity is partly attributed to a viral dance challenge. The online craze encouraged people to post videos of their own dance routine to the song. This latest trend is spreading even faster, following participation by celebrities like Lee Hyo-ri. I-DLE will hold a worldwide concert tour for the first time since their debut in May 2018. Starting in Bangkok in early April, Korea's multicultural girl group will travel to 31 cities in America, Europe and Japan. Seoul is the last leg of the concert tour. For K-pop singers, holding a world concert tour is a way to prove their solid fandom across the globe. As I-DLE debuted just a couple of years ago, being able to hold this type of concert tour validates the young group's potential and growing popularity.

