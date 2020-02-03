GOVT. BANS ENTRY OF FOREIGN HUBEI VISITORS News Today 입력 2020.02.03 (14:59) 수정 2020.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government is going all out to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Starting tomorrow all foreign nationals who have been staying in Hubei Province recently will be banned from entering the country. Also, the Korean legations in China may stop issuing short-term tourist visas.



[Pkg]



Entries into Korea from Hubei Province will be banned. The ban will apply to all foreign nationals who have stayed in the province since January 21st. The restriction starts tomorrow and will go on indefinitely.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(HEALTH MINISTER, CENTRAL DISASTER RELIEF HQ) : "Foreigners headed for Korea from Hubei Province will be banned from entering the country until the risk of spreading the virus is lowered."



Korean citizens will not be subjected to this ban. However, their addresses and contact details must be confirmed when entering the country and they must be quarantined in their homes for 14 days. They will be subsidized with stipends and paid for time-off work during the quarantine. Penalties will be imposed if they do not follow quarantine rules. No-visa entries to Jejudo Island by foreigners from China will also be suspended temporarily. Korean legations in China will limit issuing entry visas to the Chinese. They are even considering stopping the issuance of short-term tourist visas. Travels to China from Korea will also be restricted.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(HEALTH MINISTER, CENTRAL DISASTER RELIEF HQ) : "Given the speed of viral infection in China, it is dangerous for Korean citizens to travel to or stay in China."



The Korean government has elevated the travel advisory to China from yellow to "red," which recommends Koreans to leave China or cancel trips there. Tourist visits to China are banned completely. The number of flights and ships headed for China will also be reduced. Seoul said it will keep an eye on the scope of viral infections in China before deciding whether to place entry bans on travelers from Chinese provinces other than Hubei.

