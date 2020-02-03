TOUGHENED MEASURES OF CHINESE VISITORS News Today 입력 2020.02.03 (15:01) 수정 2020.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government will put in place a special entry procedure for the Chinese entering Korea, starting tomorrow. All domestic and foreign travelers from China will have to give local phone numbers and exact local addresses before they're allowed to enter the country. A government-wide support team will also be organized for Chinese students studying in Korea.



[Pkg]



The Korean government designed a special entry procedure to minimize the number of people traveling to the nation from China. All Korean and foreign nationals from China will have to go through an exclusive entry area. A special entry procedure is set up to separate them and travelers from other countries at the airport.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(HEALTH MINISTER, CENTRAL DISASTER RELIEF HQ) : "All Korean and foreign nationals from China are allowed to enter only after verifying their local addresses and contact numbers."



Authorities plan to verify their contact numbers so these individuals can be reached in emergency situations after they're allowed into the country.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(HEALTH MINISTER, CENTRAL DISASTER RELIEF HQ) : "We call the number on the spot, to make sure the number he or she has matches the one submitted."



As Winter break ends next month, thousands of Chinese students studying in Korean colleges will be back here in the nation. That's why the government decided to organize a support team for Chinese students.

It will be headed by the vice minister of education and comprised of mid-level ministry officials. Requesting colleges to postpone the start of the new semester to prevent confusion among Chinese students, is also being reviewed as an option. Online classes and academic guidelines will be provided to Chinese students who are unable to come to Korea at this point. Also, the government plans to toughen preventive measures at workplaces with Chinese employees.

