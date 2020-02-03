기사 본문 영역

PUBLIC FACILITIES CLOSE DOORS OVER VIRUS
입력 2020.02.03 (15:03) 수정 2020.02.03 (16:45)
PUBLIC FACILITIES CLOSE DOORS OVER VIRUS
[Anchor Lead]

As more places visited by confirmed coronavirus patients are revealed, an increasing number of facilities are closing their doors and are taking emergency measures, to stop the further spread of the virus. A church canceled services following a visit by a confirmed patient, while Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul has banned the use of holy water fonts to prevent possible infections.

[Pkg]

A closed duty free store in Seoul... An empty parking lot, which is supposed to be packed with tourists. Some tourists have to return home due to the temporary closure of the store. The duty free shop has been closed since last Saturday, as it was revealed that the 12th coronavirus patient visited it on January 20th and 27th. A movie theater, visited by a married couple infected with the virus twice, has temporarily suspended its operations since Saturday.

[Soundbite] (CGV EMPLOYEE) : "We guided customers in each theater that was in operation. All customers followed our instructions well and made exit with no problem."

At Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, worshipers and nuns are seen wearing protective masks. The cathedral bans the use of holy water fonts and hymn books offered for common use .due to concerns they could be a means of infection.

[Soundbite] IN JAE-YONG(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I am concerned too. I carry a portable alcohol hand sanitizer. I think the use of such products could help overcome the crisis."

Myeongryun Church in Seoul canceled its Sunday services and posted a videotaped sermon online as an alternative, as confirmed patient No. 6 was known to have spent a long time there on January 26th. Shopping malls and supermarkets have also experienced a plunge in customers amid widespread concerns over the epidemic.
