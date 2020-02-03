NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.02.03 (15:04) 수정 2020.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul City government has investigated 205 foreigners who arrived in Korea from Wuhan, China, between January 13th and 25th, and found that 39 of them had already left the country, while 101 are under monitoring. The government will also trace 65 foreigners whose whereabouts are unknown in cooperation with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

North Korea's state media reported that the Stalinist state is closely monitoring people who entered the North from January 13th in efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state media said a special taskforce has been formed to conduct quarantine and disinfection operations nationwide and a special facility had opened to diagnose patients with suspicious symptoms immediately.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will send medical supplies such as masks and hand sanitizers to the descendants of Korean patriots in China to help them prevent the coronavirus.

