CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about a Korean horror thriller opening in theaters next month, and the Korean film "Intimate Stranger" being remade in Vietnam. We've got some exciting news for all you horror film fans across the nation. Korean horror thriller "The Closet" starring actors Ha Jung-woo and Kim Nam-gil will hit theaters next month. This and more on Today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



A Korean horror thriller "The Closet" starring actors Ha Jung-woo and Kim Nam-gil will hit theaters next month. Expectations are rising with pre-sales overseas. The film has been sold to 56 countries ahead of its local release including Germany and Spain. It will hit screens first in North America from February 14th followed by releases in Hong Kong and Macau. "The Closet" followes a story of a father searching for his missing daughter after she disappears without a trace at their new home. It also features a mysterious man who claims to know secrets about a closet in question. The film's distribution agency said "The Closet" has caught the attention of foreign buyers based on the two main actors' popularity and the use of an ordinary motif such as a closet in triggering fear. The Korean film "Intimate Strangers" will be remade in Vietnam. "Intimate Strangers" was based on a 2016 Italian film "Perfect Strangers," which has been reinterpreted into new movies in other countries including France. The film's distribution agency said that among many adaptations of the original, the Korean version had been selected for a remake in Vietnam because it was the best fit considering local sentiment. The comedy film centers around a dinner party whose guest couples all seem to lead perfect lives. But their inner secrets are exposed when phone calls and text messages arrive during the gathering. "Intimate Strangers" drew 5.3 million in general admissions in Korea when it hit local theaters in 2018.

