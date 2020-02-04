NATIONWIDE SUPPORT FOR S. KOREAN EVACUEES News Today 입력 2020.02.04 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been four days since South Korean evacuees from Wuhan have checked into a temporary quarantine facility in Jincheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Support is flowing in from across the country to help them and Jincheon residents. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Local township office employees busily offload boxes from a truck. They contain face masks and hand sanitizers that Jincheon-gun County urgently purchased for local residents and the evacuees from Wuhan. But the supplies ran out in just one day. A mask manufacturer has now come to the rescue. The company has donated 10-thousand masks urging those in quarantine and Jincheon residents to wear them. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also donated one thousand instant ramyeon noodles, as aid trickles into Jincheon.



[Soundbite] PARK YEONG-JA(JINCHEON-GUN COUNTY OFFICIAL) : "We receive many calls asking what would be a good item to be donated to the Wuhan evacuees."



Businesses based in Chungcheongbuk-do Province are also lending support. CJ CheilJedang and GS Retail are providing food for local residents and security personnel. The firms will give out gimbab, lunch boxes and instant rice for free for the duration of the temporary quarantine. Another manufacturer of sanitary products based in Cheongju has donated 70 million wons worth of hand sanitizers to Chungcheongbuk-do Province so they can be shared among the locals.



[Soundbite] KWON GWANG-TAEK(SANITARY GOODS PRODUCER) : "Orders are flooding in but we made the donation to meet the most urgent needs."



The Construction Association of Korea has also donated 3 million won in cash while messages of support for Jincheon residents and the evacuees pour in on social media. Warm-hearted gestures continue to flood in from across the country.

