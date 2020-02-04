기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.02.04 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.04 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
SELF-DRIVING MECHANISM MALFUNCTION DISPUTE 다음기사 SELF-DRIVING MECHANISM MALFUNCTION DISPUTE
[Anchor Lead]

The newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Korea, Xing Haiming, held his first press briefing today at the Chinese embassy in Seoul. He said the Chinese government is taking all-out measures to fight the coronavirus and asked for mutual support and understanding between Korea and China as two friendly neighbors whose citizens often travel between the two nations.
The Korean air travel industry says eight domestic airlines had suspended 41 flights to China as of Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak. This means 41 percent of 100 flights operated by Korean airlines to mainland China have been halted.
To contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Seoul City government has launched disinfection operations in taxis in addition to subway trains and buses operated in the city. So far, taxi drivers in the city of Seoul had to disinfect their vehicles on their own, but starting from today the Seoul Private Taxi Association will begin to disinfect taxis using its charging stations.
According to a real estate think tank, the ratio of vacant medium-sized and large stores nationwide recorded 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the highest since 2009. A growing number of stores are closing down due to low domestic consumption and the rising popularity of social commerce, delivery and flea market apps.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.02.04 (15:13)
    • 수정 2020.02.04 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Korea, Xing Haiming, held his first press briefing today at the Chinese embassy in Seoul. He said the Chinese government is taking all-out measures to fight the coronavirus and asked for mutual support and understanding between Korea and China as two friendly neighbors whose citizens often travel between the two nations.
The Korean air travel industry says eight domestic airlines had suspended 41 flights to China as of Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak. This means 41 percent of 100 flights operated by Korean airlines to mainland China have been halted.
To contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Seoul City government has launched disinfection operations in taxis in addition to subway trains and buses operated in the city. So far, taxi drivers in the city of Seoul had to disinfect their vehicles on their own, but starting from today the Seoul Private Taxi Association will begin to disinfect taxis using its charging stations.
According to a real estate think tank, the ratio of vacant medium-sized and large stores nationwide recorded 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the highest since 2009. A growing number of stores are closing down due to low domestic consumption and the rising popularity of social commerce, delivery and flea market apps.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.