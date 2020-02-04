CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.02.04 (15:17) 수정 2020.02.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about KBS' music bank holding another world tour, and domestic film "Beasts Clawing at Straws" receiving great attention oversea. KBS's signature concert Music Bank will be holding it's 15th world tour in Dubai next month. KBS has recently revealed it's line up, and let's see if you're favorite K-POP star is included on the list. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



On February 21st, in Dubai, KBS TV's Music Bank will be holding its 15th world tour concert. The Music Bank world tour is part of cultural exchange concerts held in various parts of the globe. Featuring top K-pop artists, it has been held in Japan, France, Hong Kong, Chile and Indonesia since 2011. The upcoming concert in Dubai will feature Baekhyun of EXO, Twice, Monsta X and Seventeen, among many others. The event is expected to help further promote K-pop in the Middle East. "Beasts Clawing at Straws" starring Jung Woo-sung and Jeon Do-yeon is set to hit local cinemas this month. But already, it has drawn the spotlight of various international film festivals. A crime thriller about ordinary people whose lives turn chaotic after finding a bag full of cash, "Beasts Clawing at Straws" has already won the Special Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands. It also received rave reviews from local viewers during its special screening held between January 26th and the 30th. "Beasts Clawing at Straws" has also been invited to the main competition category of the Fribourg International Film Festival slated for next month in Switzerland.

