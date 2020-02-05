UPDATES ON CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS News Today 입력 2020.02.05 (14:59) 수정 2020.02.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Patients in South Korea who were confirmed with the new coronavirus in the early stages of the outbreak are showing signs of improvement. Authorities have decided to discharge the second patient from hospital in the first such case, while other patients are also recovering. Here's some of the updates so far.



[Pkg]



South Korea has reported the first recovery from the novel coronavirus. The decision to release the second confirmed patient from hospital came Tuesday night. The patient was deemed fully cured after testing negative after two rounds of tests. An official at the National Medical Center said the decision came after consultations with various hospitals and experts, including the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases. The official added the decision was not made lightly as it can serve as a barometer for other patients. The next patient who is closest to being released is the first confirmed patient. She at one time had difficulty breathing but has been quickly recovering since Sunday night and is now capable of carrying out daily activities. Doctors will conduct PCR tests twice Wednesday and Thursday to determine whether the patient is still carrying the virus.



[Soundbite] CHO SEUNG-YEON(HEAD, INCHEON MEDICAL CENTER) : "We believe the patient has reached the stage of possible release from quarantine if test results come out negative Thursday."



The third confirmed patient is also in the recovery stage. Doctors say pneumonia symptoms such as coughing and fever have subsided. But he has still tested positive for the virus. Medical staff are closely monitoring his condition this week, which marks the second week since his symptoms first appeared.



[Soundbite] LEE WANG-JUN(GOYANG MYONGJI HOSPITAL) : "A patient is considered to have entered the healing phase 2 weeks past the occurrence of symptoms. Final tests are then conducted to determine plans on hospital discharge."



The fourth confirmed patient who suffered fever and breathing difficulties has also begun to breathe on his own and temperatures are also down. Authorities say the other patients are also generally stable without reporting any aggravation in symptoms. All of the confirmed patients are being treated from specially designed sickbeds that are completely isolated.

