기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.02.05 (15:04) 수정 2020.02.05 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
COMPENSATION OVER SOCCER STAR'S “NO-SHOW” 다음기사 COMPENSATION OVER SOCCER STAR'S “NO-SHOW”
[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, manufacturers and retailers who hoard face masks and hand sanitizers will be penalized. It is regarded as hoarding when 1.5 times more masks than last year's monthly average sales are kept in stock for more than five days.
Starting tomorrow, export of protective masks and hand sanitizers will be restricted. A temporary export report must be filed when exporting 300 masks or sanitizers, even if they amount to less than 2 million won, and an official export report when exporting more than 1,000 items. Shipments suspected of stockpiling will be held in customs clearance and reported to authorities.
Following production halts in Hyundai and Ssangyong Motors plants, Renault-Samsung's Busan plant will also suspend its operation starting February 11th, because they're running out of Chinese-made wiring harness. The operation suspension is expected to cause a loss of 650 vehicles a day.
LG Electronics will not take part in MWC 2020, the world's largest mobile trade show slated for February 24th in Barcelona Spain, to ensure safety of customers and employees as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.02.05 (15:04)
    • 수정 2020.02.05 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, manufacturers and retailers who hoard face masks and hand sanitizers will be penalized. It is regarded as hoarding when 1.5 times more masks than last year's monthly average sales are kept in stock for more than five days.
Starting tomorrow, export of protective masks and hand sanitizers will be restricted. A temporary export report must be filed when exporting 300 masks or sanitizers, even if they amount to less than 2 million won, and an official export report when exporting more than 1,000 items. Shipments suspected of stockpiling will be held in customs clearance and reported to authorities.
Following production halts in Hyundai and Ssangyong Motors plants, Renault-Samsung's Busan plant will also suspend its operation starting February 11th, because they're running out of Chinese-made wiring harness. The operation suspension is expected to cause a loss of 650 vehicles a day.
LG Electronics will not take part in MWC 2020, the world's largest mobile trade show slated for February 24th in Barcelona Spain, to ensure safety of customers and employees as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.