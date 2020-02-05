기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Starting today, manufacturers and retailers who hoard face masks and hand sanitizers will be penalized. It is regarded as hoarding when 1.5 times more masks than last year's monthly average sales are kept in stock for more than five days.
Starting tomorrow, export of protective masks and hand sanitizers will be restricted. A temporary export report must be filed when exporting 300 masks or sanitizers, even if they amount to less than 2 million won, and an official export report when exporting more than 1,000 items. Shipments suspected of stockpiling will be held in customs clearance and reported to authorities.
Following production halts in Hyundai and Ssangyong Motors plants, Renault-Samsung's Busan plant will also suspend its operation starting February 11th, because they're running out of Chinese-made wiring harness. The operation suspension is expected to cause a loss of 650 vehicles a day.
LG Electronics will not take part in MWC 2020, the world's largest mobile trade show slated for February 24th in Barcelona Spain, to ensure safety of customers and employees as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
Starting today, manufacturers and retailers who hoard face masks and hand sanitizers will be penalized. It is regarded as hoarding when 1.5 times more masks than last year's monthly average sales are kept in stock for more than five days.
Starting tomorrow, export of protective masks and hand sanitizers will be restricted. A temporary export report must be filed when exporting 300 masks or sanitizers, even if they amount to less than 2 million won, and an official export report when exporting more than 1,000 items. Shipments suspected of stockpiling will be held in customs clearance and reported to authorities.
Following production halts in Hyundai and Ssangyong Motors plants, Renault-Samsung's Busan plant will also suspend its operation starting February 11th, because they're running out of Chinese-made wiring harness. The operation suspension is expected to cause a loss of 650 vehicles a day.
LG Electronics will not take part in MWC 2020, the world's largest mobile trade show slated for February 24th in Barcelona Spain, to ensure safety of customers and employees as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.02.05 (15:04)
- 수정 2020.02.05 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
Starting today, manufacturers and retailers who hoard face masks and hand sanitizers will be penalized. It is regarded as hoarding when 1.5 times more masks than last year's monthly average sales are kept in stock for more than five days.
Starting tomorrow, export of protective masks and hand sanitizers will be restricted. A temporary export report must be filed when exporting 300 masks or sanitizers, even if they amount to less than 2 million won, and an official export report when exporting more than 1,000 items. Shipments suspected of stockpiling will be held in customs clearance and reported to authorities.
Following production halts in Hyundai and Ssangyong Motors plants, Renault-Samsung's Busan plant will also suspend its operation starting February 11th, because they're running out of Chinese-made wiring harness. The operation suspension is expected to cause a loss of 650 vehicles a day.
LG Electronics will not take part in MWC 2020, the world's largest mobile trade show slated for February 24th in Barcelona Spain, to ensure safety of customers and employees as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
Starting today, manufacturers and retailers who hoard face masks and hand sanitizers will be penalized. It is regarded as hoarding when 1.5 times more masks than last year's monthly average sales are kept in stock for more than five days.
Starting tomorrow, export of protective masks and hand sanitizers will be restricted. A temporary export report must be filed when exporting 300 masks or sanitizers, even if they amount to less than 2 million won, and an official export report when exporting more than 1,000 items. Shipments suspected of stockpiling will be held in customs clearance and reported to authorities.
Following production halts in Hyundai and Ssangyong Motors plants, Renault-Samsung's Busan plant will also suspend its operation starting February 11th, because they're running out of Chinese-made wiring harness. The operation suspension is expected to cause a loss of 650 vehicles a day.
LG Electronics will not take part in MWC 2020, the world's largest mobile trade show slated for February 24th in Barcelona Spain, to ensure safety of customers and employees as the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-