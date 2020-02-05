기사 본문 영역

ETHNIC KOREAN RUNS FOR PRESIDENT IN BOLIVIA
입력 2020.02.05 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.05 (16:46)
ETHNIC KOREAN RUNS FOR PRESIDENT IN BOLIVIA
[Anchor Lead]

The presidential race is heating up in Bolivia, whose ex-president is currently in exile for election meddling. One of the candidates is an ethnic Korean who finished third in the previous race.

[Pkg]

Bolivia will soon elect a new president. The nation's former leader has been exiled for corruption. So far eight candidates have registered to run in the election slated for May 3. The leftist Socialist Party led by former President Evo Morales is trying to regain power through its candidate, former economy minister Luis Arce.

[Soundbite] LUIS ARCE(BOLIVIAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE) : "We are the only party representing the people's interests. We are your only choice."

Other candidates include former President Carlos Mesa, who finished second in the previous race, and interim President Jeanine Anez. One candidate is an ethnic Korean evangelical pastor and doctor named Chung Chi-hyun. He finished third in the previous race. This time Chung is representing the rightist opposition Front for Victory Party.

[Soundbite] CHUNG CHI-HYUN(ETHNIC KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN BOLIVIA(OCT. 2019)) : "I want to take this opportunity to establish democracy and freedom in this country."

A poll conducted by the local media shows the leftist candidate is leading the race so far. His approval ratings are drawing attention, as indigenous Bolivians who support Morales are strongly opposed to Carlos Mesa and Jeanine Anez, who are trailing the number one candidate. A Korean association in Brazil, home to the largest Korean community in South America, has set up an organization to support Chung and help sway Bolivian voters residing in Brazil.
