SIGNS OF SPRING IN THE NATION News Today 입력 2020.02.05 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Even though it's the beginning of spring according to the traditional calendar, a sudden cold snap is gripping Korea. But there are some areas which are seeing the first signs of spring. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



From violas with purple and white petals to dazzlingly yellow pansies this greenhouse is full of spring flowers heralding the arrival of the season. They bloomed about ten days earlier than last year because of the unusually warm winter. But the first blossoms must be plucked so that more flowers can come out later. When the weather gets warmer, these flowers will be planted on roadsides and in parks. Growing them is like raising a child.



[Soundbite] YANG JAE-JUN(CHUNCHEON FLOWER NURSERY) : "Our staff describe shipping out our flowers as "marrying them off." Every spring we marry our flowers off to the citizens of Chuncheon."



In another greenhouse, young vegetables are preparing to be transplanted to a field. They include cucumbers, tomatoes and bell peppers. They're only about two weeks old, but they're already 30 centimeters tall. Some two million vegetables growing in this nursery will be harvested this spring. They're set to be shipped out later this month.



[Soundbite] KIM DAE-HOON(HOBAN AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE) : "We do this every year. When the cucumbers grow this big, it means winter is over and spring is on its way."



Despite the freezing weather outside, it's already spring in greenhouses.

