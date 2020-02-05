기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SIGNS OF SPRING IN THE NATION
입력 2020.02.05 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.05 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
SIGNS OF SPRING IN THE NATION
동영상영역 끝
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 다음기사 ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
[Anchor Lead]

Even though it's the beginning of spring according to the traditional calendar, a sudden cold snap is gripping Korea. But there are some areas which are seeing the first signs of spring. We take you there right now.

[Pkg]

From violas with purple and white petals to dazzlingly yellow pansies this greenhouse is full of spring flowers heralding the arrival of the season. They bloomed about ten days earlier than last year because of the unusually warm winter. But the first blossoms must be plucked so that more flowers can come out later. When the weather gets warmer, these flowers will be planted on roadsides and in parks. Growing them is like raising a child.

[Soundbite] YANG JAE-JUN(CHUNCHEON FLOWER NURSERY) : "Our staff describe shipping out our flowers as "marrying them off." Every spring we marry our flowers off to the citizens of Chuncheon."

In another greenhouse, young vegetables are preparing to be transplanted to a field. They include cucumbers, tomatoes and bell peppers. They're only about two weeks old, but they're already 30 centimeters tall. Some two million vegetables growing in this nursery will be harvested this spring. They're set to be shipped out later this month.

[Soundbite] KIM DAE-HOON(HOBAN AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE) : "We do this every year. When the cucumbers grow this big, it means winter is over and spring is on its way."

Despite the freezing weather outside, it's already spring in greenhouses.
  • SIGNS OF SPRING IN THE NATION
    • 입력 2020.02.05 (15:09)
    • 수정 2020.02.05 (16:46)
    News Today
SIGNS OF SPRING IN THE NATION
[Anchor Lead]

Even though it's the beginning of spring according to the traditional calendar, a sudden cold snap is gripping Korea. But there are some areas which are seeing the first signs of spring. We take you there right now.

[Pkg]

From violas with purple and white petals to dazzlingly yellow pansies this greenhouse is full of spring flowers heralding the arrival of the season. They bloomed about ten days earlier than last year because of the unusually warm winter. But the first blossoms must be plucked so that more flowers can come out later. When the weather gets warmer, these flowers will be planted on roadsides and in parks. Growing them is like raising a child.

[Soundbite] YANG JAE-JUN(CHUNCHEON FLOWER NURSERY) : "Our staff describe shipping out our flowers as "marrying them off." Every spring we marry our flowers off to the citizens of Chuncheon."

In another greenhouse, young vegetables are preparing to be transplanted to a field. They include cucumbers, tomatoes and bell peppers. They're only about two weeks old, but they're already 30 centimeters tall. Some two million vegetables growing in this nursery will be harvested this spring. They're set to be shipped out later this month.

[Soundbite] KIM DAE-HOON(HOBAN AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE) : "We do this every year. When the cucumbers grow this big, it means winter is over and spring is on its way."

Despite the freezing weather outside, it's already spring in greenhouses.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.