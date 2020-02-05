ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.05 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about two of the most loved K-POP groups, BTS and Super Junior. K-POP sensation BTS has unveiled their comeback trailer for their upcoming album being released later this month. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



BTS have unveiled their comeback trailer ahead of their new album release slated for this month. Titled "Outro: Ego," it's the second trailer to be released by the K-pop megastars following the first one released last month by member Suga. The new trailer features J-Hope. "Outro Ego" is a pop track featuring African rhythms. The trailer stands out thanks to impressive 3D graphics. With the release of two trailers - completely different in styles - BTS fans can't wait to see more surprises from the group before their fourth album hits stores. Super Junior's ninth repackage album "Timeless" released on January 28 topped the Hanteo and Synnara weekly charts this week. The album also ranked first in retail album sales of the Gaon chart during the fifth week of 2020 by selling more than 54,000 copies in just one week. "Timeless" is the final part of Super Junior's "Time" series, which also includes "Time Slip" and "Timeline," which were released last year. At the time of its release, the album topped the largest music platform in China and the iTunes top album charts in 26 countries.

