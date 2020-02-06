GOVT MEASURES TO STOP SPREAD OF VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.02.06 (14:58) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities will inject 3.4 trillion won to stop the spread of the novel choronavirus and assist the impacted businesses. They will also look more closely at the option of banning more people from entering the country. Meanwhile, President Moon visited a clinic and inspected how healthcare professionals were dealing with the situation.



[Pkg]



Seongdong-gu Community Health Center operates a triage section with negative pressure rooms. President Moon Jae-in visited the clinic to inspect the situation. He asked the staff to do all they can to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Please help stop the viral infection in the community and calm down the residents."



Moon instructed officials to set up special measures for Chinese students coming to Korea for the new semester.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Local government bodies and colleges and even the Education Ministry should work together to set up such isolation wards."



[Soundbite] PARK WON-SOON(SEOUL MAYOR) : "We plan to set up detailed guidelines."



Authorities have stepped up emergency countermeasures. 3.4 trillion won from the reserve fund will be injected to support disease prevention and quarantine measures as well as businesses affected by the viral infection. Tax payment deadline will be extended and audits deferred for businesses affected by the virus. The government also mentioned the possibility of expanding entry ban to even those traveling from places other than Hubei Province.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "We will cooperate with China to take necessary measures while closely monitoring not just Hubei Province, but also the surrounding areas."



As the number of confirmed cases in Korea keeps rising, authorities are seriously considering placing additional entry bans. From now on, a ministerial meeting will be held twice a week to come up with specific plans to support the industries impacted by the outbreak.

GOVT MEASURES TO STOP SPREAD OF VIRUS

입력 2020.02.06 (14:58) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities will inject 3.4 trillion won to stop the spread of the novel choronavirus and assist the impacted businesses. They will also look more closely at the option of banning more people from entering the country. Meanwhile, President Moon visited a clinic and inspected how healthcare professionals were dealing with the situation.



[Pkg]



Seongdong-gu Community Health Center operates a triage section with negative pressure rooms. President Moon Jae-in visited the clinic to inspect the situation. He asked the staff to do all they can to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Please help stop the viral infection in the community and calm down the residents."



Moon instructed officials to set up special measures for Chinese students coming to Korea for the new semester.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Local government bodies and colleges and even the Education Ministry should work together to set up such isolation wards."



[Soundbite] PARK WON-SOON(SEOUL MAYOR) : "We plan to set up detailed guidelines."



Authorities have stepped up emergency countermeasures. 3.4 trillion won from the reserve fund will be injected to support disease prevention and quarantine measures as well as businesses affected by the viral infection. Tax payment deadline will be extended and audits deferred for businesses affected by the virus. The government also mentioned the possibility of expanding entry ban to even those traveling from places other than Hubei Province.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "We will cooperate with China to take necessary measures while closely monitoring not just Hubei Province, but also the surrounding areas."



As the number of confirmed cases in Korea keeps rising, authorities are seriously considering placing additional entry bans. From now on, a ministerial meeting will be held twice a week to come up with specific plans to support the industries impacted by the outbreak.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보