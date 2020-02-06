기사 본문 영역

HEART-WARMING SUPPORT DURING DIFFICULT TIMES
입력 2020.02.06 (15:02)
[Anchor Lead]

Korean expats from Wuhan, China are staying at temporary accommodations for the time being. Public employees are also staying in the same compound to provide them with a range of support services. The Korean expats in isolation have thanked them for all the help as donations keep pouring in from all over the country.

[Pkg]

These are notes from the Korean expats from Wuhan staying at temporary living facilities. Memos they put up on the doors to request items have become thank-you notes. The notes say, "Thank you for risking everything to help us. My child finished the milk and porridge. Thank you" Each note is filled with gratitude for the public employees who volunteered to stay with them and provide needed support.

[Soundbite] GIL JAE-SIK(GOV'T JOINT SUPPORT TEAM) : "The notes were initially used to request for items they need, but now they write notes to thank the support team and the police officers standing guard outside."

Donations are pouring in to the community center. Ready-to-eat meals, face masks, hand sanitizers for the members of the government joint support team fill the storage unit.

[Soundbite] JEONG TAE-SU(DEOKSAN TOWN MAYOR) : "These supplies will be distributed to workers and police officers. Our county's resident welfare department is working on a more detailed allocation plan."

Important public figures made donations and a celebrity has even visited the facility.

[Soundbite] KIM BO-SUNG(ACTOR) : "All the people in Korea are cheering you on. A friend in need is a friend indeed."

Even when the new virus is still raging on, these selfless volunteers continue to provide needed help.
