N. KOREA SHORT OF PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS News Today 입력 2020.02.06 (15:04) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Shortage of face masks is severe in North Korea as well. Sources say the North is scrambling to increase mask production and deploying more workers. The communist state is also stepping up preventative measures by restricting foreign diplomats' travel within the country.



[Pkg]



North Korea is taking all-out measures to prevent the deadly coronavirus. Face masks have become a daily necessity in Pyongyang. Authorities have significantly boosted mask production to meet the skyrocketing demand. The North Korean media reported that factories across the nation are producing tens of thousands of face masks daily. The media report added that the factories are also taking emergency measures to increase production and even deploying reserve workers. However, it's unclear if face masks manufactured in the North can block viruses, as they are presumably made of regular cotton. North Korea has closed all transportation routes to China and Russia, and is intensifying restrictions on foreigners residing in the country.



[Soundbite] LIM JAE-SONG(QUARANTINE OFFICIAL AT PYONGYANG CITY GOVERNMENT(KOREAN CENTRAL TV)) : "This shows how important it is to examine, quarantine and isolate foreign travelers and tourists."



The Russian embassy in Pyongyang says it has received a notice from the North's Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that all foreign diplomats are banned from leaving or entering the country. Hotels and restaurants serving foreign customers have been closed for an indefinite period. Foreign expatriates in the North are only allowed to use facilities and stores in designated areas. Those who arrive from overseas for inevitable reasons are kept in isolation for 15 days before entering Pyongyang. In other words, the North is trying to completely isolate foreigners. Meanwhile, some are calling on the South Korean government to provide quarantine support to North Korea. However, Seoul reiterated on Wednesday that it would decide on the matter in line with the outbreak situation in the South.

N. KOREA SHORT OF PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS

입력 2020.02.06 (15:04) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Shortage of face masks is severe in North Korea as well. Sources say the North is scrambling to increase mask production and deploying more workers. The communist state is also stepping up preventative measures by restricting foreign diplomats' travel within the country.



[Pkg]



North Korea is taking all-out measures to prevent the deadly coronavirus. Face masks have become a daily necessity in Pyongyang. Authorities have significantly boosted mask production to meet the skyrocketing demand. The North Korean media reported that factories across the nation are producing tens of thousands of face masks daily. The media report added that the factories are also taking emergency measures to increase production and even deploying reserve workers. However, it's unclear if face masks manufactured in the North can block viruses, as they are presumably made of regular cotton. North Korea has closed all transportation routes to China and Russia, and is intensifying restrictions on foreigners residing in the country.



[Soundbite] LIM JAE-SONG(QUARANTINE OFFICIAL AT PYONGYANG CITY GOVERNMENT(KOREAN CENTRAL TV)) : "This shows how important it is to examine, quarantine and isolate foreign travelers and tourists."



The Russian embassy in Pyongyang says it has received a notice from the North's Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that all foreign diplomats are banned from leaving or entering the country. Hotels and restaurants serving foreign customers have been closed for an indefinite period. Foreign expatriates in the North are only allowed to use facilities and stores in designated areas. Those who arrive from overseas for inevitable reasons are kept in isolation for 15 days before entering Pyongyang. In other words, the North is trying to completely isolate foreigners. Meanwhile, some are calling on the South Korean government to provide quarantine support to North Korea. However, Seoul reiterated on Wednesday that it would decide on the matter in line with the outbreak situation in the South.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보