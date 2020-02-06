기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

WIND VELOCITY HIGHER AROUND TALL BUILDINGS
입력 2020.02.06 (15:07) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
WIND VELOCITY HIGHER AROUND TALL BUILDINGS
동영상영역 끝
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 다음기사 ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
[Anchor Lead]

A research team confirmed the devastating power of the wind blowing between tall buildings. The Haeundae District Office in Busan conducted a test to check the velocity of the winds passing through skyscrapers. The team found that the wind velocity around the high-rise LCT, where windows shattered due to gusty winds, was more than twice as strong as other areas.

[Pkg]

Trees uprooted. Steel structures destroyed. The scenes near the skyscrapers in Haeundae after gusty winds reaching 24 meters per second swept through the area. The winds gained strength and velocity while passing through high-rise buildings.

[Soundbite] LEE MIN-GYEONG(RESIDENT) : "We had no problem even when a big typhoon like Maemi hit us. But that changed after LCT was built, we started seeing broken windows among other types of damage."

The destructive power of winds blowing between buildings has been confirmed in a simulation test. These are the findings from a study commissioned by the Haeundae District Office. When the wind is measured at 20 meters per second, the wind velocity at Mipo, Haeundae-gu District where the LCT buildings are located is projected at more than double the speed at 43 meters per second. A wind velocity of 20 meters per second warrants a strong wind alert. Under the same circumstances, the wind speed near Haeundae's Marine City increased 1.7 times to 35 meters per second.

[Soundbite] KIM DONG-HEON(RESEARCHER) : "Fluid or air tends to pick up speed when it flows from a large space to a narrow one, like the space between buildings."

There are limitations to this study as the results are from simulations. There could be variables in real situations. But it has been confirmed that winds grow stronger and faster as they pass through tall buildings. So the results should be helpful in finding solutions for the problem. Together with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Busan plans to conduct a joint study to devise countermeasures starting this April.
  • WIND VELOCITY HIGHER AROUND TALL BUILDINGS
    • 입력 2020.02.06 (15:07)
    • 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45)
    News Today
WIND VELOCITY HIGHER AROUND TALL BUILDINGS
[Anchor Lead]

A research team confirmed the devastating power of the wind blowing between tall buildings. The Haeundae District Office in Busan conducted a test to check the velocity of the winds passing through skyscrapers. The team found that the wind velocity around the high-rise LCT, where windows shattered due to gusty winds, was more than twice as strong as other areas.

[Pkg]

Trees uprooted. Steel structures destroyed. The scenes near the skyscrapers in Haeundae after gusty winds reaching 24 meters per second swept through the area. The winds gained strength and velocity while passing through high-rise buildings.

[Soundbite] LEE MIN-GYEONG(RESIDENT) : "We had no problem even when a big typhoon like Maemi hit us. But that changed after LCT was built, we started seeing broken windows among other types of damage."

The destructive power of winds blowing between buildings has been confirmed in a simulation test. These are the findings from a study commissioned by the Haeundae District Office. When the wind is measured at 20 meters per second, the wind velocity at Mipo, Haeundae-gu District where the LCT buildings are located is projected at more than double the speed at 43 meters per second. A wind velocity of 20 meters per second warrants a strong wind alert. Under the same circumstances, the wind speed near Haeundae's Marine City increased 1.7 times to 35 meters per second.

[Soundbite] KIM DONG-HEON(RESEARCHER) : "Fluid or air tends to pick up speed when it flows from a large space to a narrow one, like the space between buildings."

There are limitations to this study as the results are from simulations. There could be variables in real situations. But it has been confirmed that winds grow stronger and faster as they pass through tall buildings. So the results should be helpful in finding solutions for the problem. Together with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Busan plans to conduct a joint study to devise countermeasures starting this April.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.