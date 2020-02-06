ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.06 (15:10) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about girlgroup Everglow's Music Video and BTS re-writing history, once again. The music video for Everglow's "Dun Dun" is enjoying explosive popularity online. Although it's only been a day since it's been released, their music video has already surpassed 10 million YouTube views in just 16 hours. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



The music video for Everglow's "Dun Dun" is enjoying explosive popularity. Released on February 5th, this music video gained attention with its flashy performance and surpassed 10 million YouTube views in just 16 hours. The 6-member girl group caught attention again as it topped YouTube's daily view ranking. Their new song "Dun Dun" is the title track of the band's first mini album "Reminiscence" that went on sale on the same day. The album is rising up the U.S. iTunes top album ranking. Currently Dun Dun is at the 8th spot. BTS has set another new record: The longest stay at No. 1 on Billboard's Social 50 chart. The boy band ranked first for 164 weeks straight on the list of most influential artists on social media sites. They K-pop group replaced Justin Bieber's previous record of 163 weeks set back in 2011. Billboard's Social 50 ranks artists' influence on the internet. The rankings are based on their online presence, such as the number of online followers and references. BTS topped the list for the first time in October 2016 and has stayed there from July 2017 until today. Their online popularity continued while BTS won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist three straight years since 2017.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

입력 2020.02.06 (15:10) 수정 2020.02.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about girlgroup Everglow's Music Video and BTS re-writing history, once again. The music video for Everglow's "Dun Dun" is enjoying explosive popularity online. Although it's only been a day since it's been released, their music video has already surpassed 10 million YouTube views in just 16 hours. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



The music video for Everglow's "Dun Dun" is enjoying explosive popularity. Released on February 5th, this music video gained attention with its flashy performance and surpassed 10 million YouTube views in just 16 hours. The 6-member girl group caught attention again as it topped YouTube's daily view ranking. Their new song "Dun Dun" is the title track of the band's first mini album "Reminiscence" that went on sale on the same day. The album is rising up the U.S. iTunes top album ranking. Currently Dun Dun is at the 8th spot. BTS has set another new record: The longest stay at No. 1 on Billboard's Social 50 chart. The boy band ranked first for 164 weeks straight on the list of most influential artists on social media sites. They K-pop group replaced Justin Bieber's previous record of 163 weeks set back in 2011. Billboard's Social 50 ranks artists' influence on the internet. The rankings are based on their online presence, such as the number of online followers and references. BTS topped the list for the first time in October 2016 and has stayed there from July 2017 until today. Their online popularity continued while BTS won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist three straight years since 2017.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보