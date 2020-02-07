CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.02.07 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about TAGO, a Korean traditional music group, and the continuing "parasite" syndrome. Just like a K-POP group, there is a traditional music group formed by young musicians named "TAGO". With their rising popularity, the group is touring the Netherlands to hold concerts. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



The traditional music group Tago made its debut in the Netherlands with the performance "Korean Drum" on February 4th, local time. Korean Drum is a masterful musical display of the young ensemble's own invention of the "yulgo," a fusion of string and percussion instruments. The performance is also spiced up with powerful, dynamic movements. Following its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016, Korean Drum has been touted as a new form of Korean performing art. Tago will hold concerts in 22 Dutch cities, including Amsterdam and Eindhoven, until February 28. After wrapping up their tour in the Netherlands, the group will fly to Mexico and Latvia to captivate the hearts of local audiences. The director and cast of the movie "Parasite" will walk the red carpet together at the 2020 Academy Awards. The whole team including director Bong Joon-ho have adjusted their schedules to attend the high-profile award ceremony. Actor Choi Woo-sik, who is filming a new movie, says he has taken two days off. This year's award ceremony will be held next Monday, Korea time. Sources say Academy members finished voting on Wednesday.

