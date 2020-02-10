기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HOSPITALS TO EXPAND TRAVEL RECORD SCREENING
입력 2020.02.10 (15:01) 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
HOSPITALS TO EXPAND TRAVEL RECORD SCREENING
동영상영역 끝
VIRUS HITS AVIATION AND TRAVEL INDUSTRY 다음기사 VIRUS HITS AVIATION AND TRAVEL INDUSTRY
[Anchor Lead]

Since the new coronavirus has spread to countries other than China, the Korean government has decided to have hospitals check travel history more thoroughly. Also, a third charter flight will be sent to Wuhan tomorrow to bring back more Korean nationals. We have the details.

[Pkg]

From now on, hospitals in Korea will check for people's travel history to Southeast Asia as well as China. Some confirmed cases in Korea contracted the virus when they were visiting countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Japan. Hospitals and pharmacies, therefore, will start checking travel history to Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam tomorrow, expanding to Japan and Hong Kong from Thursday. Medical centers will start confirming travels to Taiwan, Malaysia and Macao one week later, on the 17th. Currently, people entering Korea through China are subject to a special entry procedure. Now they have to use a self-diagnosis app to check their condition. The app is capable of more thorough monitoring as it helps people check their health on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the government has decided to send another chartered flight to bring back Korean nationals and their families still in Wuhan. This time, Korean expats' Chinese family members will also be allowed to board the flight. Those eligible include spouse, parents and children of a Korean national. Seoul said Beijing authorities recently approved of Chinese nationals leaving the country with their Korean family members. The government also plans to increase the number of beds in isolation wards to more than 900. Currently there are just under 200. This plan will make use of existing resources, such as regional hub medical centers or general hospitals with isolation wards. More epidemiological investigators will be hired. The number of immediate response teams will be increased from 10 to 30 to find out the movements of confirmed patients faster.
  • HOSPITALS TO EXPAND TRAVEL RECORD SCREENING
    • 입력 2020.02.10 (15:01)
    • 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45)
    News Today
HOSPITALS TO EXPAND TRAVEL RECORD SCREENING
[Anchor Lead]

Since the new coronavirus has spread to countries other than China, the Korean government has decided to have hospitals check travel history more thoroughly. Also, a third charter flight will be sent to Wuhan tomorrow to bring back more Korean nationals. We have the details.

[Pkg]

From now on, hospitals in Korea will check for people's travel history to Southeast Asia as well as China. Some confirmed cases in Korea contracted the virus when they were visiting countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Japan. Hospitals and pharmacies, therefore, will start checking travel history to Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam tomorrow, expanding to Japan and Hong Kong from Thursday. Medical centers will start confirming travels to Taiwan, Malaysia and Macao one week later, on the 17th. Currently, people entering Korea through China are subject to a special entry procedure. Now they have to use a self-diagnosis app to check their condition. The app is capable of more thorough monitoring as it helps people check their health on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the government has decided to send another chartered flight to bring back Korean nationals and their families still in Wuhan. This time, Korean expats' Chinese family members will also be allowed to board the flight. Those eligible include spouse, parents and children of a Korean national. Seoul said Beijing authorities recently approved of Chinese nationals leaving the country with their Korean family members. The government also plans to increase the number of beds in isolation wards to more than 900. Currently there are just under 200. This plan will make use of existing resources, such as regional hub medical centers or general hospitals with isolation wards. More epidemiological investigators will be hired. The number of immediate response teams will be increased from 10 to 30 to find out the movements of confirmed patients faster.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.