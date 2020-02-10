SOCIAL WORKERS BEAR THE BURDEN OF VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.02.10 (15:04) 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The continuing spread of the novel coronavirus is causing a heavier burden on social service workers caring for those in need, such as people with disabilities. Not only do they have to pay greater attention to personal hygiene, but they also have to purchase protective masks and hand sanitizers with their own money.



[Pkg]



Jeong Hee-sook is as a social service worker helping those with disabilities. She takes care of her patient for as long as eight hours a day and comes into contact with the patient more often than any of her family members. Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Jeong pays greater attention to personal hygiene by using a hand sanitizer frequently and keeping a face mask on at all times.



[Soundbite] JEONG HEE-SOOK(SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER) : "Masks are stifling and inconvenient. But this is my job and it has to be done this way."



Helpers for elderly people living alone are experiencing the same problem. They come into close contact with more than ten senior citizens a day.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-SOOK(SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER) : "I pay a lot of attention to protect the elderly people from the virus."



Despite the nature of their job, these caregivers are not provided with masks or hand sanitizers, since most of them are private contractors of the government. They have to spend their own money to purchase these items and other hygiene products for both themselves and their patients.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-SOOK(SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER) : "I teach her how to wear a mask and give her single-use masks for she goes out. It is true that the cost of masks is burdensome."



The government has recently decided to distribute 150,000 masks to organizations providing care services to the elderly. However, the amount is not enough, since the number of recipients of the services comes to 450,000.

