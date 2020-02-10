기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

South Korean film-maker Bong Joon-ho won four prizes at the 92nd Academy Awards for "Parasite," including the Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. This is the first time a South Korean film has ever won an Oscar.
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups says it has secured one million protective face masks and 140,000 hand sanitizers from 43 manufacturers and will distribute them through a public home shopping channel starting February 17. The price will only include a shipping cost, and each customer will be allowed to purchase only one set of the items.
The results of a poll conducted on 250 small and medium-sized firms show that three out of ten SMEs in Korea have suffered setbacks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Lotte Department Store has decided to close 30 stores nationwide for one day for disinfection due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shinsegae Department Store has closed 12 of its stores nationwide, while Hyundai Department Store closed all but two of its stores to disinfect their facilities.
