TRUTH BEHIND DEATH OF S. KOREAN RESIDENT

[Anchor Lead]



The truth behind the murder of a Korean businessman in the Philippines has been brought to surface more than four years after it occurred. It has been found that the businessman in his 60s was murdered for a dispute over the managerial right of a hotel in the Southeast Asian country.



[Pkg]



Angeles...a tourist town in the Philippines In 2015, a Korean businessman surnamed Park died on the spot after being shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant. Park, in his 60s, was the owner of a hotel located in the city.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-JUNG(THEN KOREAN CONSUL IN THE PHILIPPINES(SEP. 18, 2015)) : "An unidentified shooter suddenly broke in and asked about Park before opening fire at him."



Shortly after the murder, a suspect was captured but it turned out he wasn't the killer. In 2018, Korean police obtained information that shed light on the investigation into the case. It was the lead that a group of Koreans plotted the murder. Police first paid attention to a woman in her 50s who resided in the Philippines. Being accused of introducing a local contract killer, she was caught after being pursued by police for nearly two years. Two other culprits staying in Korea were apprehended one after another last month. The murder of Park was directly commissioned by a businessman in his 50s. Police obtained the criminal's statement that the businessman had ordered the murder, because he was not given rooms after investing in Park's hotel. Police handed over the suspects to prosecutors on charges of homicide. In collaboration with local police, they are now working to find the Filipino killer.

