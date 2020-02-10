기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TRUTH BEHIND DEATH OF S. KOREAN RESIDENT
입력 2020.02.10 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
TRUTH BEHIND DEATH OF S. KOREAN RESIDENT
동영상영역 끝
WARM WINTER IMPACTS LAVER PRODUCTION 다음기사 WARM WINTER IMPACTS LAVER PRODUCTION
[Anchor Lead]

The truth behind the murder of a Korean businessman in the Philippines has been brought to surface more than four years after it occurred. It has been found that the businessman in his 60s was murdered for a dispute over the managerial right of a hotel in the Southeast Asian country.

[Pkg]

Angeles...a tourist town in the Philippines In 2015, a Korean businessman surnamed Park died on the spot after being shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant. Park, in his 60s, was the owner of a hotel located in the city.

[Soundbite] PARK YONG-JUNG(THEN KOREAN CONSUL IN THE PHILIPPINES(SEP. 18, 2015)) : "An unidentified shooter suddenly broke in and asked about Park before opening fire at him."

Shortly after the murder, a suspect was captured but it turned out he wasn't the killer. In 2018, Korean police obtained information that shed light on the investigation into the case. It was the lead that a group of Koreans plotted the murder. Police first paid attention to a woman in her 50s who resided in the Philippines. Being accused of introducing a local contract killer, she was caught after being pursued by police for nearly two years. Two other culprits staying in Korea were apprehended one after another last month. The murder of Park was directly commissioned by a businessman in his 50s. Police obtained the criminal's statement that the businessman had ordered the murder, because he was not given rooms after investing in Park's hotel. Police handed over the suspects to prosecutors on charges of homicide. In collaboration with local police, they are now working to find the Filipino killer.
  • TRUTH BEHIND DEATH OF S. KOREAN RESIDENT
    • 입력 2020.02.10 (15:08)
    • 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45)
    News Today
TRUTH BEHIND DEATH OF S. KOREAN RESIDENT
[Anchor Lead]

The truth behind the murder of a Korean businessman in the Philippines has been brought to surface more than four years after it occurred. It has been found that the businessman in his 60s was murdered for a dispute over the managerial right of a hotel in the Southeast Asian country.

[Pkg]

Angeles...a tourist town in the Philippines In 2015, a Korean businessman surnamed Park died on the spot after being shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant. Park, in his 60s, was the owner of a hotel located in the city.

[Soundbite] PARK YONG-JUNG(THEN KOREAN CONSUL IN THE PHILIPPINES(SEP. 18, 2015)) : "An unidentified shooter suddenly broke in and asked about Park before opening fire at him."

Shortly after the murder, a suspect was captured but it turned out he wasn't the killer. In 2018, Korean police obtained information that shed light on the investigation into the case. It was the lead that a group of Koreans plotted the murder. Police first paid attention to a woman in her 50s who resided in the Philippines. Being accused of introducing a local contract killer, she was caught after being pursued by police for nearly two years. Two other culprits staying in Korea were apprehended one after another last month. The murder of Park was directly commissioned by a businessman in his 50s. Police obtained the criminal's statement that the businessman had ordered the murder, because he was not given rooms after investing in Park's hotel. Police handed over the suspects to prosecutors on charges of homicide. In collaboration with local police, they are now working to find the Filipino killer.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.