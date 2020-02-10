CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.02.10 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA we talk about girlgroup IZONE enjoying explosive popularity ahead of their comeback, and K-POP group IKONs new comeback. Project girlgroup IZONE is enjoying explosive popularity both domestically and overseas, ahead of their comeback. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



IZ*ONE, the South Korean–Japanese girl group formed through the reality competition show "Produce 48," has again proved their popularity in both countries ahead of their schedule to resume activities. Their new album "BLOOM*IZ," to be released later this month, has topped advance sale rankings on major Korean album sites and also with Japan's Tower Records. IZ*ONE debuted in October 2018 consisting of 9 Korean and 3 Japanese members. The group halted all activities temporarily last November following the scandal that found the audition program was rigged. It's to be seen whether the high interest over advance album sales will lead to IZ*ONE's successful comeback. K-pop boy band iKON has returned as a 6-member group with their 3rd mini album titled "i DECIDE." The band originally debuted with 7 members but its leader and main rapper B.I left the group last year. The latest album, being the first since the revamp, is known to have focused on delivering the characteristics of each member and the group's overall musical path onward. The album contains five new tracks including the title song "Dive." Their management agency said the music video that's also been unveiled describes a fresh start for iKON.

입력 2020.02.10 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.10 (16:45) News Today

