PARASITE RE-WRITES OSCAR HISTORY
입력 2020.02.11 (15:06) 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Parasite has made history by winning four Oscars, including the top honor best picture. While the milestone win is expected to broaden the horizons of the Korean film industry, it is also a tremendous achievement for Bong Joon-ho who is now regarded as one of the world's greatest.

[Pkg]

Parasite earned six Oscar nominations. By the time the ceremony was over, the Korean movie won a total of 4 awards. First, it received the best original screenplay honors. In the Academy's 92-year history, this is the first time an Asian screenwriter won this award. Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece was also named best international feature film. These were awards that most were sure Parasite will earn. Bong, looked surprised when his name was called out as the best director. He mentioned that it was an honor to be nominated in the same category alongside directors he always looked up to, like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Now, he has earned the Academy's recognition as one of the greats. Bong is the second director of Asian heritage to receive the honor, following Taiwan's Ang Li.

[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(ACCEPTANCE SPEECH FOR BEST DIRECTOR) : "I never expected it at all. So I didn't prepare a speech. I feel more honored to have been nominated alongside such great directors."

But this night was far from over. Parasite went on to be named best picture. It's the first time in the Academy's 92-year history that a non-English language film won that honor.

[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(OFFICIAL INTERVIEW) : "I mentioned a one-inch-thick wall at the Golden Globes. Now I realize that description was outdated. The walls have already been collapsed."

Parasite scooped up the largest number of awards at this year's oscars. This amazing feat is expected to help more South Korean movies earn international attention, and open greater global opportunities.
