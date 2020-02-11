BONG JOON-HO ON HIS FOUR OSCAR WINS News Today 입력 2020.02.11 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following his triumphs at this year's Academy Awards, Bong Joon-ho spoke to the Korean press. While looking thrilled and excited, the director said he was delighted to complete a long journey in the happiest form. He also shared some details of his next projects.



[Pkg]



At a press conference held three hours after this year's Academy Awards, the director, cast and crew of Parasite stood in front of a Korean press corps, with their faces shining with residual excitement. Regarding the Best Picture win, Bong Joon-ho said he was happy to share the honor with everyone who participated in the movie.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR) : "All the cast, crew and staff members are here. We were able to finish in the happiest form with the entire team on stage."



[Soundbite] CHO YEO-JEONG(ACTOR) : "Being present at the Academy Awards was the best gift for me. When the movie was called out as winner of awards, I didn't believe it at first, thinking that it might be a hidden camera prank."



Actor Song Kang-ho, having worked on four movies with Bong, said Parasite is the completion of realism contained in Bong's movies.



[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR) : "I am always impressed by his profound, thoughtful consideration and reflection on our lives and current times."



The director assessed that the re-naming of the Best Foreign Language Film award to Best International Feature Film shows the direction the Oscars should pursue.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR) : "As an opposite word to "local," the new name "Best International Feature Film" represents a symbolic meaning."



The team also shared their overwhelming emotions for winning Best Picture - a first for a non-English language movie.



[Soundbite] LEE SUN-KYUN(ACTOR) : "I am so happy. I first thought we crossed a tremendous line. On second thought, I realized that the Oscars crossed the line."



While saying he needs more time to analyze the meaning of the achievement, Bong also announced some details of his next projects. The Oscar-winning director revealed he's working on a Korean film, set in downtown Seoul with some elements of horror. His second project, he said, is an English-language movie inspired by a true story that occurred in London in 2016.

