S. KOREA TO SEND 3RD EVACUATION PLANE TO WUHAN News Today 입력 2020.02.11 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea will send a third evacuation plane to Wuhan, China to bring back Korean nationals remaining in the city. This time, families with Chinese nationality will also be included in the airlift. After landing in Korea, the evacuees will stay at the Korea Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggido Province for 2 weeks.



[Pkg]



The Korean government will send its third evac plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan later Tuesday. The last plane flew there 11 days ago last month. The third plane will leave Incheon International Airport Tuesday afternoon and land at Gimpo International Airport Wednesday morning carrying the evacuees. Following a change to Chinese government guidelines, family members with Chinese nationality can also board the plane this time around .



[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(VICE MINISTER OF HEALTH & WELFARE) : "Final consultations are under way with China. The evacuation plane will transport S. Korean nationals and their Chinese family members. Family includes parents, spouse and children."



Seoul believes there are around 150 people who have applied to be brought home. 701 South Korean citizens returned home through the first two flights. The third plane will be carrying mostly those who stayed in Wuhan because they couldn't be separated with their Chinese family members. However, family relations must first be verified and Korean citizens must accompany their Chinese kin. The government is also seeking to bring back the previous Korean evacuees' ethnic Chinese family members who remain in that country.



[Soundbite] GANG HYEONG-SIK(MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "We are aware of those folks and are closely consulting with China so that as many people as possible can board the plane."



The problem at hand is how to transport those who reside outside of Wuhan. Due to lock down, timely arrival may not be possible without Chinese authorities' cooperation.



[Soundbite] GONG WOO-SEOK(APPLICANT FOR 3RD EVACUATION PLANE(FEB. 10)) : "It takes about 14-15 hours at the least from where I am to Wuhan. The police said they will give me a pass to travel tomorrow."



The families from Wuhan on board the third plane will be staying at the Korea Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggido Province for 2 weeks. This language training facility for military officers is equipped with some 350 individual rooms.

