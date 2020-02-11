기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INCREASED INTERNET USE IN N. KOREA
입력 2020.02.11 (15:17) 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
INCREASED INTERNET USE IN N. KOREA
동영상영역 끝
CULTURAL INSIGHT 다음기사 CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

A US cybersecurity company has released a report showing a 300% increase in Internet use in North Korea since 2017, and argues this relates to using the Internet as a tool to support cybercrimes. Meanwhile CNN reports that U.S. President Donald Trump told his advisers that he does not want another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election.

[Pkg]

Recorded Future has unveiled a report stating that North Korea has revolutionized the Internet for the purpose of maintaining the regime, and concludes the communist state's use of the Internet has surged about 300 percent since 2017. The American cybersecurity firm noted that Internet use was active on the weekend and at night back in 2017 but from the following year, activity increased during weekday work hours. This implies that while the elite class mainly used the Internet for leisure in the past, from 2018, accessing the web has increasingly become purposeful. Recorded Future suspects the increased network activity is connected to online financial crimes such as internet-enabled bank theft and exploitation of cryptocurrencies. The report also points out that mining activity involving the cryptocurrency "Monero" from North Korean IP addresses has surged more than ten fold since last May. Citing a security firm official, the New York Times said, as the international community tightened financial pressure and sanctions against the regime following nulcear and missile tests, Pyongyang appears to be trying to circumvent such measures. The official also highlighted that the "sanctions system needs a radical update." Meanwhile, according to CNN, President Donald Trump told his advisers he does not want another summit with Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election. Citing sources, CNN said this comes as Trump focuses on his re-election campaign and his appetite to engage on the issue has also waned. According to sources Trump expressed frustration when working-level talks held with North Korea in Sweden last October collapsed without much progress.
  • INCREASED INTERNET USE IN N. KOREA
    • 입력 2020.02.11 (15:17)
    • 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45)
    News Today
INCREASED INTERNET USE IN N. KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

A US cybersecurity company has released a report showing a 300% increase in Internet use in North Korea since 2017, and argues this relates to using the Internet as a tool to support cybercrimes. Meanwhile CNN reports that U.S. President Donald Trump told his advisers that he does not want another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election.

[Pkg]

Recorded Future has unveiled a report stating that North Korea has revolutionized the Internet for the purpose of maintaining the regime, and concludes the communist state's use of the Internet has surged about 300 percent since 2017. The American cybersecurity firm noted that Internet use was active on the weekend and at night back in 2017 but from the following year, activity increased during weekday work hours. This implies that while the elite class mainly used the Internet for leisure in the past, from 2018, accessing the web has increasingly become purposeful. Recorded Future suspects the increased network activity is connected to online financial crimes such as internet-enabled bank theft and exploitation of cryptocurrencies. The report also points out that mining activity involving the cryptocurrency "Monero" from North Korean IP addresses has surged more than ten fold since last May. Citing a security firm official, the New York Times said, as the international community tightened financial pressure and sanctions against the regime following nulcear and missile tests, Pyongyang appears to be trying to circumvent such measures. The official also highlighted that the "sanctions system needs a radical update." Meanwhile, according to CNN, President Donald Trump told his advisers he does not want another summit with Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election. Citing sources, CNN said this comes as Trump focuses on his re-election campaign and his appetite to engage on the issue has also waned. According to sources Trump expressed frustration when working-level talks held with North Korea in Sweden last October collapsed without much progress.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.