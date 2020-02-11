INCREASED INTERNET USE IN N. KOREA News Today 입력 2020.02.11 (15:17) 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45)

A US cybersecurity company has released a report showing a 300% increase in Internet use in North Korea since 2017, and argues this relates to using the Internet as a tool to support cybercrimes. Meanwhile CNN reports that U.S. President Donald Trump told his advisers that he does not want another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election.



Recorded Future has unveiled a report stating that North Korea has revolutionized the Internet for the purpose of maintaining the regime, and concludes the communist state's use of the Internet has surged about 300 percent since 2017. The American cybersecurity firm noted that Internet use was active on the weekend and at night back in 2017 but from the following year, activity increased during weekday work hours. This implies that while the elite class mainly used the Internet for leisure in the past, from 2018, accessing the web has increasingly become purposeful. Recorded Future suspects the increased network activity is connected to online financial crimes such as internet-enabled bank theft and exploitation of cryptocurrencies. The report also points out that mining activity involving the cryptocurrency "Monero" from North Korean IP addresses has surged more than ten fold since last May. Citing a security firm official, the New York Times said, as the international community tightened financial pressure and sanctions against the regime following nulcear and missile tests, Pyongyang appears to be trying to circumvent such measures. The official also highlighted that the "sanctions system needs a radical update." Meanwhile, according to CNN, President Donald Trump told his advisers he does not want another summit with Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election. Citing sources, CNN said this comes as Trump focuses on his re-election campaign and his appetite to engage on the issue has also waned. According to sources Trump expressed frustration when working-level talks held with North Korea in Sweden last October collapsed without much progress.

