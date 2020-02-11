CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2020.02.11 (15:19) 수정 2020.02.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about BTS's exhibition connect bts, and concerts in Korea being cancelled over the spread of the new Coronavirus. Contemporary art exhibition which draws K-POP group BTS's music philosophy is drawing world wide attention. Not only is this exhibition being held in Seoul, and but also cities from all around the world. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Contemporary art exhibitions funded by BTS in Seoul, New York and other cities have drawn media attention from around the world. Titled "Connect, BTS," this art initiative is based on the K-pop group's music philosophy embodied in the works of world-renowned artists. They have drawn significant attention from media outlets around the globe. The U.S. magazine Time and the British daily The Guardian recently introduced the work of sculptor Antony Gormley showcased at the exhibition. The aluminum tubing sculpture expresses the boy band's message of an all-inclusive society that disregards race and social status. Time lauded BTS for connecting people through art while The Guardian wrote that this initiative is "an opportunity to introduce contemporary art to completely new audiences." Many Korean artists are cancelling their concerts due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Kim Bum-soo, who is holding a concert tour to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut, has called off the event in Cheongju and Gwangju slated for this month. The singer initially planned to go ahead with the concerts after disinfecting the halls, but eventually decided to cancel them out of concerns for his fans' safety. Yang Joon-il, who is all the rage these days, decided to cancel his book concert marking the release of his essay. To help containt he spread of the virus, Seventeen suspended their overseas tour scheduled for this month and next. The group decided to provide refunds.

