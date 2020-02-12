기사 본문 영역

CAST OF “PARASITE” RETURNS FROM THE U.S.
입력 2020.02.12 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.12 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The cast of the Oscar-winning "Parasite" has returned to Korea after attending the Academy Awards ceremony. Director Bong Joon-ho will be staying in the U.S. for the time being.

[Pkg]

The cast and production crew of "Parasite" are greeted with a barrage of camera flashes as soon as they show up at the airport. They arrived at Incheon International Airport early Wednesday morning. The team comprised 11 members, including actors Song Kang-ho, Lee Seon-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong, as well as co-writer Han Jin-won and editing director Yang Jin-mo. They greeted the journalists and fans waiting for them at the airport, and posed for the cameras. On behalf of the cast, actor Song Kang-ho expressed gratitude to movie fans.

[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR) : "We were able to produce stellar results because of your support and encouragement."

Song pledged to continue to publicize Korean culture and arts around the world.

[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR) : "We will continue to do our best to publicize Korean culture and arts to movie fans around the world through good Korean films. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Meanwhile, director Bong Joon-ho will be staying in LA for the time being to give interviews with local media. After returning to Korea, Bong will hold a press conference along with the cast and production crew of "Parasite." Many are anticipating his next two projects, which Bong has revealed that he's working on. "Parasite" won four Oscars on Sunday: Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. It is the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture award.
