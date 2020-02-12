WINNERS BEHIND THE CAMERAS OF “PARASITE” News Today 입력 2020.02.12 (15:18) 수정 2020.02.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Behind the stunning success of "Parasite" are the efforts of many people who worked with director Bong Joon-ho to create this masterpiece. We take a look at those who contributed to the historic milestone in Korea's cinematography.



[Pkg]



When "Parasite" was announced as the winner of an Academy Award, director Bong Joon-ho first embraced actor Song Kang-ho. The duo collaborated in four films so far.



[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR) : "I have been watching the evolution of Bong Joon-ho's realism for 20 years now."



Screenwriter Han Jin-won, who won an Oscar for Best Screenplay, has earned acclaim for her realistic dialogue and also for working to find out details through in-depth interviews.



[Soundbite] HAN JIN-WON(SCREENWRITER OF "PARASITE") : "The best ideas come to mind when my impressions and the things we discuss with director Bong during our meetings create sparks."



Darcy Paquet translated into English such unique Korean terms as "jjapaguri," a combination of two kinds of instant noodle and "banjiha," or semi-underground flat, for international audiences.



[Soundbite] DARCY PAQUET(ENGLISH TRANSLATOR OF "PARASITE"(JUN. 2019)) : "I believe that the translated lines must be in sync with the original ones. The funny parts must also match the original parts."



Sharon Choi, accompanies director Bong at every international event and skillfully translates his every word, helping to overcome the language barrier. Bong affectionately refer to her as his "linguistic avatar."



[Soundbite] SHARON CHOI(BONG JOON-HO'S INTERPRETER(JAN. 2020))



Thanks to the hard work of CJ Group Vice Chair Lee Mi-kyung and the head of the film's distributor, Kwak Shin-ae, the cast and crew were able to focus in their work without having to worry about anything else.



[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(VICE CHAIRWOMAN, CJ GROUP)



Bong Joon-ho also extended gratitude to the editing and art directors of "Parasite" who did not receive any awards.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(DIRECTOR OF "PARASITE") : "Our great cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, and production designer Lee Ha-jun, and editor Yang Jin-mo. I congratulate all the great artists here tonight."



The cast and production crew of "Parasite" attribute the film's groundbreaking success to the support of Korean movie fans.

WINNERS BEHIND THE CAMERAS OF “PARASITE”

입력 2020.02.12 (15:18) 수정 2020.02.12 (16:45) News Today

