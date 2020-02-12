기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2020.02.12 (15:22) 수정 2020.02.12 (16:45) News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about girlgroup I-DLE ranking first on a public poll and Red Velvet taking part in an animation film. K-POP girl group IDLE who is enjoying popularity both home and abroad has rank first among popular K-POP girl groups in terms of brand reputation. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

The multinational girl group I-dle has topped the ranks of popular K-pop girl groups in terms of brand reputation. The results are based on an analysis of 90 million online data points conducted between January 7th and February 8th by a local research institute. They show how much the public is interested in a particular group and how highly recognized it is. The brand recognition report says that I-dle received a high score because of their world tour plans, the popularity of member Jeon So-yeon, and positive reviews of their hit song "Lion." Red Velvet are set to voice the DreamWorks animation "Trolls: World Tour," which premieres this spring. A sequel to the 2016 production titled "Trolls," the upcoming film is about music battles held in the Troll Kingdom. Red Velvet will voice the five K-pop Trolls. The new film also features the group's hit song "Russian Roulette," which was released in 2016. Other voice actors to participate in "Trolls: World Tour" include Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.
