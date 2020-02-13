NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.02.13 (15:12) 수정 2020.02.13 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In celebration of Parasite's Oscar wins, the Seoul city government is planning to develop a tour course that connects filming locations appearing in Bong Joon-ho's movies. The course includes filming sites for the movies "Parasite," "The Host," "Memories of Murder," "Okja" and "A Higher Animal."

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Asiana Airlines has decided to suspend or reduce flights linking Korea and Southeast Asian nations. Starting from February 18 to March 9, it will fly between Incheon and Bangkok seven times a week, half the current number at 14. The airline company will cut the number of flights to Hanoi from 21 to 14 weekly. It will also curtail services on routes connecting Korea to Singapore, Nha Trang and Saipan until early next month.

According to the Korea Consumer Agency, 56 percent of some 680 complaints issued by pet owners over the past four years are related to the poor health conditions of the animals. In 148 cases or 22 percent of the total, sellers failed to fulfill their promises to compensate customers if their pets were found to have health problems.

BMW Korea will recall nearly 2,300 vehicles in nine models, including the BMW 320i, due to an airbag inflator issue. Fiat's Korean seller will recall 872 cars of the 2013 Fiat 500 for potential gear shifter failures.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.02.13 (15:12) 수정 2020.02.13 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In celebration of Parasite's Oscar wins, the Seoul city government is planning to develop a tour course that connects filming locations appearing in Bong Joon-ho's movies. The course includes filming sites for the movies "Parasite," "The Host," "Memories of Murder," "Okja" and "A Higher Animal."

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Asiana Airlines has decided to suspend or reduce flights linking Korea and Southeast Asian nations. Starting from February 18 to March 9, it will fly between Incheon and Bangkok seven times a week, half the current number at 14. The airline company will cut the number of flights to Hanoi from 21 to 14 weekly. It will also curtail services on routes connecting Korea to Singapore, Nha Trang and Saipan until early next month.

According to the Korea Consumer Agency, 56 percent of some 680 complaints issued by pet owners over the past four years are related to the poor health conditions of the animals. In 148 cases or 22 percent of the total, sellers failed to fulfill their promises to compensate customers if their pets were found to have health problems.

BMW Korea will recall nearly 2,300 vehicles in nine models, including the BMW 320i, due to an airbag inflator issue. Fiat's Korean seller will recall 872 cars of the 2013 Fiat 500 for potential gear shifter failures.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보