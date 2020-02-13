기사 본문 영역

TROPICAL FRUITS CULTIVATED IN KOREA
입력 2020.02.13 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.13 (16:45) News Today
TROPICAL FRUITS CULTIVATED IN KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

Tropical fruits like banana and a tangerine-orange hybrid are now cultivated in the western region of Korea. Domestically grown tropical fruits are said to be much sweeter than the imported ones, thanks to the region's vast daily temperature differences and fertile soil.

[Pkg]

Banana trees almost 2 meters tall fill the greenhouse. Clusters of the tropical fruit hang heavy from each tree. Banana is now cultivated in the west coast region of Chungcheongnam-do Province. At around 18 Brix, they are quite sweet, thanks to the region's fertile soil, large daily temperature gap and ample sunlight. Quite impressive considering imported bananas exhibit an average sweetness of 14 to 16 Brix. About 50 kilograms of bananas are harvested annually from each tree. There are some 80 trees in this greenhouse alone.

[Soundbite] LEE YONG-GWON(BANANA FARMER) : "I increased the amount gradually from last year. I harvest about three times a year."

Another farm in Taean has been growing a tangerine-orange hybrid called Beni Madonna or Hwanggeumhyang, instead of roses for the past nine years. Existing horticultural facilities were used to cultivate this citrus variety. These oranges, mainly grown in Jeju, have become a cash cow for the farmers in this part of the province.

[Soundbite] LIM DAE-GEUN(CITRUS FARMER) : "The oceanic climate and ample sunlight make the pulp very tender and juicy as well as sweet and tangy."

Now the whole country can enjoy sweet bananas and oranges produced all year round in the western coast of Korea.
