TELECOM EXHIBITION CANCELLED DUE TO VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.02.14 (15:07) 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Mobile World Congress, the world's largest telecom exhibition, slated for February 24 in Barcelona has been cancelled because of the CORONAVIRUS outbreak. It's the first time the high-profile event was cancelled in its 33-year-history. IT companies in Korea and around the world will likely suffer a blow because of the epidemic.



[Pkg]



The organizers of the Mobile World Congress tried their best not to call off the event amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Even the Spanish government stepped in to provide support.



[Soundbite] SALVADOR ILLA(SPAIN'S MINISTER OF HEALTH(FEB. 12 LOCAL TIME)) : "We have implemented all of the WHO's recommendations. I believe we have taken sufficient measures to protect public health."



But the situation took an abrupt turn. The organizers convened an emergency meeting with the board of directors and eventually decided to call off the event. They said that holding the event amid global concerns and travel advisories would be impossible. It's the first cancellation of the event in its 33-year history. The organizers had no choice but to cancel as many major IT companies including LG Electronics, Sony, Amazon and Intel refused to participate upon hearing the news that a large number of Chinese firms would be attending the event. The sudden cancellation of the MWC has affected Korean tech companies' plans. LG Electronics initially planned to unveil its new smartphone at the event, while Korea's three telecom providers were to showcase their new 5G and AI technologies. Kia Motors, which was to participate in the MWC for the first time, planned to introduce its ambitious strategy for the development of futuristic vehicles. The executives of each IT and automobile company were scheduled to meet with global IT industry insiders to discuss business strategies, but their plans have been cancelled as well. The Korea Innovative Industry Exhibition, a Korean version of the Consumer Electronics Show, has also been postponed indefinitely, and many other IT events are likely to follow suit.

