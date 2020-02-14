기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TELECOM EXHIBITION CANCELLED DUE TO VIRUS
입력 2020.02.14 (15:07) 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
TELECOM EXHIBITION CANCELLED DUE TO VIRUS
동영상영역 끝
BLOOD DONATIONS AND COVID-19 INFECTION 다음기사 BLOOD DONATIONS AND COVID-19 INFECTION
[Anchor Lead]

The Mobile World Congress, the world's largest telecom exhibition, slated for February 24 in Barcelona has been cancelled because of the CORONAVIRUS outbreak. It's the first time the high-profile event was cancelled in its 33-year-history. IT companies in Korea and around the world will likely suffer a blow because of the epidemic.

[Pkg]

The organizers of the Mobile World Congress tried their best not to call off the event amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Even the Spanish government stepped in to provide support.

[Soundbite] SALVADOR ILLA(SPAIN'S MINISTER OF HEALTH(FEB. 12 LOCAL TIME)) : "We have implemented all of the WHO's recommendations. I believe we have taken sufficient measures to protect public health."

But the situation took an abrupt turn. The organizers convened an emergency meeting with the board of directors and eventually decided to call off the event. They said that holding the event amid global concerns and travel advisories would be impossible. It's the first cancellation of the event in its 33-year history. The organizers had no choice but to cancel as many major IT companies including LG Electronics, Sony, Amazon and Intel refused to participate upon hearing the news that a large number of Chinese firms would be attending the event. The sudden cancellation of the MWC has affected Korean tech companies' plans. LG Electronics initially planned to unveil its new smartphone at the event, while Korea's three telecom providers were to showcase their new 5G and AI technologies. Kia Motors, which was to participate in the MWC for the first time, planned to introduce its ambitious strategy for the development of futuristic vehicles. The executives of each IT and automobile company were scheduled to meet with global IT industry insiders to discuss business strategies, but their plans have been cancelled as well. The Korea Innovative Industry Exhibition, a Korean version of the Consumer Electronics Show, has also been postponed indefinitely, and many other IT events are likely to follow suit.
  • TELECOM EXHIBITION CANCELLED DUE TO VIRUS
    • 입력 2020.02.14 (15:07)
    • 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45)
    News Today
TELECOM EXHIBITION CANCELLED DUE TO VIRUS
[Anchor Lead]

The Mobile World Congress, the world's largest telecom exhibition, slated for February 24 in Barcelona has been cancelled because of the CORONAVIRUS outbreak. It's the first time the high-profile event was cancelled in its 33-year-history. IT companies in Korea and around the world will likely suffer a blow because of the epidemic.

[Pkg]

The organizers of the Mobile World Congress tried their best not to call off the event amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Even the Spanish government stepped in to provide support.

[Soundbite] SALVADOR ILLA(SPAIN'S MINISTER OF HEALTH(FEB. 12 LOCAL TIME)) : "We have implemented all of the WHO's recommendations. I believe we have taken sufficient measures to protect public health."

But the situation took an abrupt turn. The organizers convened an emergency meeting with the board of directors and eventually decided to call off the event. They said that holding the event amid global concerns and travel advisories would be impossible. It's the first cancellation of the event in its 33-year history. The organizers had no choice but to cancel as many major IT companies including LG Electronics, Sony, Amazon and Intel refused to participate upon hearing the news that a large number of Chinese firms would be attending the event. The sudden cancellation of the MWC has affected Korean tech companies' plans. LG Electronics initially planned to unveil its new smartphone at the event, while Korea's three telecom providers were to showcase their new 5G and AI technologies. Kia Motors, which was to participate in the MWC for the first time, planned to introduce its ambitious strategy for the development of futuristic vehicles. The executives of each IT and automobile company were scheduled to meet with global IT industry insiders to discuss business strategies, but their plans have been cancelled as well. The Korea Innovative Industry Exhibition, a Korean version of the Consumer Electronics Show, has also been postponed indefinitely, and many other IT events are likely to follow suit.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.