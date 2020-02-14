기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.02.14 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon met with tourism industry officials on Friday and discussed measures to revive the travel sector reeling from the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The Seoul city government will provide emergency funding and also step up Korean Wave-related marketing to expand tourism demand to South Korea.
Amid concerns of the spread of Covid-19, some 65% of the over 20-thousand-500 kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools nationwide have begun spring break.
Regarding a KBS report that found fences set up to block wild boars are not effective enough, the Environment Ministry issued a statement Thursday and said it will connect severed areas of the fences as much as possible and inspect access conditions twice a day. The fence installation is to keep out wild pigs infected with the African swine fever.
Seoul City will introduce a public transport support system for those who are mobility-challenged so that drivers can be informed early on about a waiting passenger. The city will also operate a center within this year where wheelchair users can report incidents of bus drivers refusing to take them on.
  NEWS BRIEF
    입력 2020.02.14 (15:11)
    수정 2020.02.14 (16:45)
    News Today
