PROPOFOL USE ALLEGATION BY LEE JAE-YONG News Today 입력 2020.02.14 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has launched an investigation into the allegation that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been habitually using propofol. The Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission requested an investigation after receiving a tip. Korea's tech giant vehemently denied the accusation and warned of legal recourse against a news program that reported on the allegation.



[Pkg]



This plastic surgery clinic is located in the heart of Seoul's Gangnam-gu District. This is where Aekyung Group heir and former Aekyung Development chief Chae Seung-seok used to visit. He is accused of getting illegal propofol shots here. The clinic closed when it was investigated by the prosecution late last year. The Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission recently received a tip claiming that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong had been administered the sedative drug at the same clinic. The case has been assigned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. Newstapa, an investigative journalism center, reported on the case, including an interview with the informer surnamed Kim. Mr. Kim claims that he is in a relationship with a nurse who worked at the clinic in question. Mr. Kim says he came to know about a man referred to as "Lee-bu" as he drove his nurse girlfriend to work for over 5 years. He believes that "Lee-bu" is Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of the tech giant. Mr. Kim said that Lee had been visiting the clinic to be administered propofol on a regular basis even before he was arrested for corruption. He provided as evidence the messages presumably exchanged between Lee Jae-yong and his girlfriend the nurse. Newstapa reported that the Korean tycoon is presumed to have made 8 visits to the plastic surgery clinic over the course of a month. Lee had nothing to say when he showed up for an official outing.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-YONG(VICE CHAIRMAN, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS) : "(Is it true that you were regularly administered propofol?) ….…."



Samsung Electronics issued an official statement vehemently denying the allegation. The tech company will consider taking legal actions to hold malicious and false reports accountable. Samsung claims that Lee followed a doctor's professional opinion and was treated at the clinic. Later, he received treatments at home due to personal reasons, but that he wasn't administered the illegal sedative. Meanwhile, the prosecution stated that it does not plan to disclose how the case is proceeding.

