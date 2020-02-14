ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.14 (15:17) 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy group Pentagon's comeback, and project group Super M grabbing world wide attention. For the first time in 4 years since their debut, Pentagon has made a come back with a full-length album. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



After 4 long years, Pentagon is making a come back with a full-length album. The k-pop group unveiled the new album titled "Universe: The Black Hall" at a showcase concert on Wednesday. It's the first full-length album the boy band has released since debuting in 2016. The members claim they take great pride in the new release, calling it the embodiment of their brand of music, which has been expressed only through nine mini albums during the past four years. "Dr. BeBe," an electronic hip hop tune, is the first track of the new album, which contains ten more songs, including ones written and composed by the boys. SuperM is grabbing the media spotlight over in the U.S. On Monday, the LA Times and Variety magazine, extensively covered the idol band's recent concert held in the Los Angeles. In a full-page report, the LA Times gave high praise to the show, introducing SuperM as a K-pop super group consisting of South Korea's top pop stars. According to the team's management agency, the LA show was part of SuperM's concert tour in North America, which kicked off in Texas last November and included Chicago, Atlanta and Vancouver.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

입력 2020.02.14 (15:17) 수정 2020.02.14 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy group Pentagon's comeback, and project group Super M grabbing world wide attention. For the first time in 4 years since their debut, Pentagon has made a come back with a full-length album. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



After 4 long years, Pentagon is making a come back with a full-length album. The k-pop group unveiled the new album titled "Universe: The Black Hall" at a showcase concert on Wednesday. It's the first full-length album the boy band has released since debuting in 2016. The members claim they take great pride in the new release, calling it the embodiment of their brand of music, which has been expressed only through nine mini albums during the past four years. "Dr. BeBe," an electronic hip hop tune, is the first track of the new album, which contains ten more songs, including ones written and composed by the boys. SuperM is grabbing the media spotlight over in the U.S. On Monday, the LA Times and Variety magazine, extensively covered the idol band's recent concert held in the Los Angeles. In a full-page report, the LA Times gave high praise to the show, introducing SuperM as a K-pop super group consisting of South Korea's top pop stars. According to the team's management agency, the LA show was part of SuperM's concert tour in North America, which kicked off in Texas last November and included Chicago, Atlanta and Vancouver.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보