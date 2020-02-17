CHINESE STUDENTS STUDYING IN KOREA News Today 입력 2020.02.17 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Universities around the country are bracing for an influx of Chinese students as the spring semester approaches. Educational authorities have decided to recommend the students who have not yet arrived in Korea to take a semester off to stop the spread of COVID-19.



[Pkg]



The education ministry is recommending Chinese students still not in Korea to take leave of absence for the coming spring semester.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(EDUCATION MINISTER) : "When they have trouble entering Korea because their entry dates and residences have not been decided and visa issuance has been delayed, respective colleges will recommend those students to take the spring semester off."



If they don't wish to do so, they can earn credits by taking remote learning classes. Consequently, the percentage of credit hours that can be earned through remote learning will not be limited to 20% for this semester. There are about 70,000 Chinese nationals studying in Korea, accounting for just over 40 percent of all foreign students. Roughly 19,000 of those Chinese students are already in Korea after entering the country between December and last Friday. For those students still in China, their respective colleges have been instructed to confirm their entry dates, local addresses, and phone numbers. Students must notify their school of their arrivals immediately after entry and install a self-diagnosis application at the airport. They must also go through self-quarantine for 14 days after entry. Educational authorities have recommended universities to assign only one foreign student per dormitory room and monitor them at least once a day.

