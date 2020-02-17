기사 본문 영역

WUHAN EVACUEES SHOW GRATITUDE FOR SUPPORT
입력 2020.02.17 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56) News Today
WUHAN EVACUEES SHOW GRATITUDE FOR SUPPORT
[Anchor Lead]

Korean nationals flown in from Wuhan and housed at the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan have been released from their two-week isolation. They put up placards in the front of the buses to show their love for Korea and Asan citizens came out to bid them farewell despite bad weather.

[Pkg]

A long line of buses carrying Korean nationals from Wuhan are leaving the Police Human Resources Development Institute. They put up signs on the front side of the buses to express gratitude to the citizens of Asan, Chungcheongnam-do Province and Jincheon in Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Despite heavy snow, Asan citizens came out to bid them farewell.

[Soundbite] PARK CHANG-BONG(ASAN RESIDENT) : "We're glad that everybody is going home healthy. This is the power of citizens and the government of this nation."

334 people have been discharged this time. They are Korean nationals who were flown in on February 1st in the second chartered flight and a parent who volunteered to stay with her child. Over the past two days, some 700 Koreans from Wuhan were allowed to return to their daily lives. They were quarantined in Asan and Jincheon for the past two weeks. Two expats who were confirmed of COVID-19 infection during isolation are still being treated at the National Medical Center. Their final virus tests have all been negative, still, the government plans to continue monitoring their status as a precautionary measure.
