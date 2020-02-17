DIRECTOR BONG JOON-HO RETURNS TO KOREA News Today 입력 2020.02.17 (15:14) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Director Bong Joon-ho has returned home, bringing four Academy awards. He expressed his gratitude for the South Korean people's support and gave words of encouragement to those in distress over the COVID-19 outbreak.



[Pkg]



Bong Joon-ho arrived in South Korea six days after the 2020 Academy Awards was over. He was welcomed with an outburst of applause and cheers throughout the airport. Having won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, as well as four Oscars, Bong is now regarded as one of the world's greatest directors. Upon his arrival, the director repeatedly expressed his appreciation for the people's support. He looked excited and delighted for successfully completing a long promotional tour for the awards season, which began last August.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILM DIRECTOR) : "It was a very long schedule in the U.S. I am glad that it was completed successfully. I am excited to go back to my quiet life of creating movies."



Bong has continued to keep up with issues in Korean society with a profound interest, which has been displayed though his movies.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILM DIRECTOR) : "I am grateful for your ovation. But I'd like to applaud the people's efforts to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak."



Dozens of reporters and photographers rushed to cover Bong's triumphant return. Domestic movie fans also greeted him at the airport. Bong will hold a press conference on Wednesday with all of Parasite's cast and crew. He is expected to explain his feelings and experiences of the awards season. Bong is also scheduled to have a congratulatory luncheon with President Moon Jae-in at the top office the following day.

