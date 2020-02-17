NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.02.17 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56)

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government will provide up to 300 billion won in emergency funds to low-budget airline carriers that have sustained losses because of the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses in the tourism sector will be allowed to receive loans at one-percent interest without collateral, while lodging companies will receive property tax exemptions.

With damage from the coronavirus outbreak continuing to mount in the automobile sector, GM Korea has also suspended some of its factories for two days. However, domestic automakers including Hyundai Motor group that had to close their factories due to disruptions in components supply are gradually resuming their operations.

The Fair Trade Commission has found that three out of 14 online facemask sellers with high order cancellation rates unilaterally cancelled their customers' orders even though they had facemasks in stock. The commission plans to take punitive measures against the sellers in question for legal violations and investigate three other facemask sellers.

입력 2020.02.17 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56) News Today

