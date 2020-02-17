LOCAL GOVT. LAUNCH RECYCLING CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2020.02.17 (15:17) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Transparent bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate or PET can be recycled as a great source for manufacturing textiles. However, the bottles have been thrown away mixed with other types of waste, making it difficult to reuse them. Gimhae city in Gyeongsangnam-do Province and four other local governments have launched a campaign encouraging people to dispose of transparent PET bottles separately. The project will be expanded nationwide in the second half of this year.



[Pkg]



Workers sort out transparent PET bottles one by one at a waste recycling site. Bottles with brand stickers still attached, are mixed with other types of trash. Transparent PET bottles can be recycled as a source for manufacturing textiles. However, separating them can be a costly procedure.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-CHOON(RECYCLING WORKER) : "Sorting out transparent ones is difficult, because more time, labor and money are required. They are sold at a low price together with colored bottles."



This month, a campaign encouraging people to separate transparent PET bottles began in five cities including Seoul, Jeju and Gimhae in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Collection bins are installed at communities of stand-alone houses as well as apartments. Brand stickers must be removed before disposal.



[Soundbite] KWAK MI-SOOK(GIMHAE RESIDENT) : "It's inconvenient and bothersome. But I have gotten used to it. A little extra effort at home helps in recycling waste and reducing pollution."



Roughly 290,000 tons of PET bottles are domestically produced yearly and only ten percent are reused for other purposes, such as producing fabric. South Korea imports some 20,000 tons of recycled PET bottles each year. The Ministry of Environment plans to expand the separate disposal project nationwide in the second half of this year.



[Soundbite] LEE KYUNG-ROH(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Starting in the second half, apartments will be required to follow the separate disposal program. It will then be expanded to communities of detached houses and commercial districts."



Other efforts to recycle more PET bottles are being introduced, including a ban on the use of colored PET bottles for beverages other than beer.

