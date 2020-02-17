SHOOTING SITES OF “PARASITE” News Today 입력 2020.02.17 (15:22) 수정 2020.02.17 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Since the Korean film "Parasite's" historic Oscar wins, various shooting locations of the film are also gaining attraction. Visitors from both home and abroad are flocking to these sites for a candid photo-op. Take a look



[Pkg]



Following the Oscar success, there is renewed interest over where certain scenes from the film were shot. So we sought out the pizza place and made a visit. A tiny pizza parlor is situated on an alleyway in Seoul's Dongjak-gu district. Some folks are taking photos and selfies outside the store. This is the very place where the character Gi-taek's family plotted their fraudulent scheme in the movie. The pizza boxes the family folded really belong to this pizza restaurant. Since the Oscar wins, there's been a steady incline of customers.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-MI(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "I watched the film yesterday and today I'm here eating pizza. It's awesome. I feel like I fully enjoyed the film's experience."



Parasite has opened in theaters around the world thanks to the Oscar effect. No wonder, foreign tourists are also coming to this pizza joint, leading to even the creation of a guest book. The so-called "Parasite" effect has rejuvenated this otherwise quiet backstreet, and local residents are not complaining.



[Soundbite] EOM HANG-GI(PIZZA PARLOR OWNER) : "Director, congratulations for the awards! Do come by if you have the chance. I'll make you tasty pizza."



In another scene, Gi-taek's family was headed home in a rainstorm using these very staircases. The stairs are in front of Jahamun Tunnel in Seoul's Jongno-gu District. It's usually a lonesome area where few people frequent but these days, some are seeking out the site.



[Soundbite] KIM SEONG-OH(NEARBY CAFE EMPLOYEE) : "Two to three teams visit daily. The turnout increased after the Oscar news."



Remember this other staircase scene and also a supermarket. Those scenes were filmed in Mapo-gu district. Again, foreign tourists are easily spotted in the area these days due to the film's fame.



[Soundbite] LEE JEONG-SIK(SUPERMARKET OWNER) : "There have been visitors from Canada and Spain."



Director Bong Joon-ho is also remembered by the locals in this way.



[Soundbite] LEE JEONG-SIK(SUPERMARKET OWNER) : "I thought a film director carried a conductor's baton and gave out orders all the time. But Bong did everything himself. He was sweating the most."



Those who were close to the film sets say they feel even more proud of the success at the Academy Awards as they witnessed director Bong's hands-on approach up-close.



[Soundbite] LEE JEONG-SIK(SUPERMARKET OWNER) : "I'm so happy I can't sleep. My store is enjoying global reputation."



And finally, towards the end of the movie, this is the supermarket where actress Cho Yeo-jeong grocery shopped for the birthday party. Sales are known to have increased since the Oscars. During filming here, director Bong also reportedly paid attention to the finest details of the props. The residences featured in the film were constructed sets and are now demolished. But local authorities are considering a restoration. Parasite's fame and the buzz around the film is only growing - even shining a light on relatively quiet and hidden filming locations.

